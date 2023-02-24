Collum and CSU Bakersfield host CSU Fullerton

CSU Fullerton Titans (17-12, 11-6 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-18, 6-11 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (17-12, 11-6 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-18, 6-11 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield hosts the CSU Fullerton Titans after Antavion Collum scored 20 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 75-68 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Roadrunners have gone 6-7 at home. CSU Bakersfield gives up 64.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

The Titans are 11-6 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton ranks seventh in the Big West with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Vincent Lee averaging 2.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Smith is averaging 8.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 16.4 points and 1.5 steals. Max Jones is shooting 46.7% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 24.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Titans: 7-3, averaging 67.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

___

