Colgate Raiders face the American Eagles, aim for 12th straight win

Colgate Raiders (17-7, 11-0 Patriot) at American Eagles (14-8, 6-5 Patriot)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate seeks to prolong its 11-game win streak with a victory against American.

The Eagles have gone 6-3 at home. American averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Raiders are 11-0 in conference matchups. Colgate has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny O’Neil is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. Matt Rogers is averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for American.

Tucker Richardson is shooting 47.1% and averaging 14.3 points for the Raiders. Oliver Lynch-Daniels is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Raiders: 10-0, averaging 73.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

