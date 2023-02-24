Colgate plays Navy on 5-game win streak

Colgate Raiders (22-8, 16-1 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (18-11, 11-6 Patriot) Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colgate…

Colgate Raiders (22-8, 16-1 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (18-11, 11-6 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate seeks to extend its five-game win streak with a victory against Navy.

The Midshipmen have gone 9-4 at home. Navy is the Patriot leader with 31.9 rebounds per game led by Daniel Deaver averaging 6.7.

The Raiders are 16-1 against Patriot opponents. Colgate ranks fourth in the Patriot with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Tucker Richardson averaging 4.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deaver is averaging 13.3 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Tyler Nelson is averaging 12 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games for Navy.

Richardson is averaging 14.2 points, 5.3 assists and 2.2 steals for the Raiders. Keegan Records is averaging 12.5 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 9-1, averaging 69.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Raiders: 9-1, averaging 75.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

