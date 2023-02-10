Colgate plays Bucknell for conference matchup

Colgate Raiders (18-8, 12-1 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (10-16, 3-10 Patriot) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tucker…

Colgate Raiders (18-8, 12-1 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (10-16, 3-10 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tucker Richardson and the Colgate Raiders visit Xander Rice and the Bucknell Bison on Saturday.

The Bison have gone 5-6 at home. Bucknell is 5-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Raiders are 12-1 against Patriot opponents. Colgate is sixth in the Patriot with 30.4 rebounds per game led by Keegan Records averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rice is averaging 14.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Bison. Alex Timmerman is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

Richardson is averaging 14.2 points, 5.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Raiders. Oliver Lynch-Daniels is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 3-7, averaging 65.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Raiders: 9-1, averaging 71.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

