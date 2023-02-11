Coleman, Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to host Wrightsell and the CSU Fullerton Titans

CSU Fullerton Titans (13-12, 7-6 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (18-7, 9-4 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST…

CSU Fullerton Titans (13-12, 7-6 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (18-7, 9-4 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawaii -4.5; over/under is 126

BOTTOM LINE: Noel Coleman and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors host Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 12-3 in home games. Hawaii ranks sixth in the Big West in rebounding averaging 31.2 rebounds. Bernardo da Silva leads the Rainbow Warriors with 7.0 boards.

The Titans are 7-6 in conference play. CSU Fullerton has a 7-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: JoVon McClanahan is averaging 10.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Coleman is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

Wrightsell is averaging 16 points and 1.5 steals for the Titans. Jalen Harris is averaging 12.0 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 37.0% over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Titans: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.