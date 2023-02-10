Coleman and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors host conference foe CSU Fullerton

CSU Fullerton Titans (13-12, 7-6 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (18-7, 9-4 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST…

CSU Fullerton Titans (13-12, 7-6 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (18-7, 9-4 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii faces CSU Fullerton in a matchup of Big West teams.

The Rainbow Warriors are 12-3 in home games. Hawaii ranks sixth in the Big West in rebounding with 31.2 rebounds. Bernardo da Silva leads the Rainbow Warriors with 7.0 boards.

The Titans are 7-6 against conference opponents. CSU Fullerton scores 68.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: JoVon McClanahan is averaging 10.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Noel Coleman is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for Hawaii.

Vincent Lee is averaging 8.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Titans. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Titans: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

