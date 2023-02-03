Coit, Northern Illinois Huskies to visit Ayers, Bowling Green Falcons

Northern Illinois Huskies (9-13, 5-4 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (10-12, 4-5 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Northern Illinois Huskies (9-13, 5-4 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (10-12, 4-5 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts Northern Illinois in a matchup of MAC teams.

The Falcons are 6-5 on their home court. Bowling Green has a 5-8 record against teams above .500.

The Huskies are 5-4 in MAC play. Northern Illinois is eighth in the MAC scoring 30.2 points per game in the paint led by Keshawn Williams averaging 7.3.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Ayers III is averaging 18.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Falcons. Kaden Metheny is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

David Coit is averaging 15.7 points for the Huskies. Williams is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 5-5, averaging 81.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.