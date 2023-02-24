Coit and the Northern Illinois Huskies take on conference foe Central Michigan

Northern Illinois Huskies (11-17, 7-8 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (10-18, 5-10 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Northern Illinois Huskies (11-17, 7-8 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (10-18, 5-10 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: David Coit and the Northern Illinois Huskies visit Brian Taylor and the Central Michigan Chippewas in MAC play.

The Chippewas are 6-6 in home games. Central Michigan is fourth in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.4 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Huskies are 7-8 in conference games. Northern Illinois allows 74.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reggie Bass averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc. Taylor is shooting 40.5% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for Central Michigan.

Coit is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 15.9 points. Zarigue Nutter is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 3-7, averaging 61.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

