Cohill layup sends Youngstown St. past Wright St. in 3OT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Dwayne Cohill took the inbounds pass with 6.2 seconds left, dribbled the length of the court through the middle of the defense and laid it in at the horn and Youngstown State beat Wright State 91-89 in triple overtime Thursday night.

Adrian Nelson tied a career high with 27 points, 15 rebounds and a career-high six steals for the Penguins (18-6, 10-3 Horizon League). Malek Green added 24 points shooting 12 for 24 and grabbed 12 rebounds. Cohill struggled shooting from the field (4 of 17) but made all 10 of his foul shots to finish with 19 points.

Trey Calvin led the way for the Raiders (13-11, 6-7) with a career-high 44 points, AJ Braun scored and Brandon Noel grabbed 15 rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Youngstown State hosts Northern Kentucky while Wright State visits Robert Morris.

