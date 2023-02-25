Cohen leads Saint Francis (PA) against Wagner

Wagner Seahawks (14-12, 7-8 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (12-16, 9-6 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Wagner Seahawks (14-12, 7-8 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (12-16, 9-6 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (PA) -1.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) hosts the Wagner Seahawks after Josh Cohen scored 31 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 82-72 victory over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Red Flash are 9-4 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) is 8-10 against opponents over .500.

The Seahawks are 7-8 in NEC play. Wagner ranks ninth in the NEC shooting 31.5% from downtown. Julian Brown leads the Seahawks shooting 43.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cohen is shooting 59.4% and averaging 21.8 points for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Delonnie Hunt is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Seahawks. Brandon Brown is averaging 10.2 points and 9.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 61.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.