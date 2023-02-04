Coastal Carolina visits Ford and Arkansas State

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-13, 4-7 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-15, 1-10 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-13, 4-7 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-15, 1-10 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas State -1; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State hosts the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Terrance Ford Jr. scored 21 points in Arkansas State’s 82-62 loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Red Wolves have gone 8-7 at home. Arkansas State has a 5-12 record against teams above .500.

The Chanticleers have gone 4-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina scores 74.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Red Wolves and Chanticleers square off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omar El-Sheikh is averaging 11 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Caleb Fields is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

Josh Uduje is averaging 12.7 points for the Chanticleers. Essam Mostafa is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 0-10, averaging 60.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Chanticleers: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

