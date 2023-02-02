Coastal Carolina takes on UL Monroe, seeks to break 3-game skid

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-12, 4-6 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (10-13, 6-4 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-12, 4-6 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (10-13, 6-4 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UL Monroe -3; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina comes into the matchup with UL Monroe after losing three straight games.

The Warhawks are 6-4 in home games. UL Monroe ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 13.8 assists per game led by Tyreke Locure averaging 3.3.

The Chanticleers have gone 4-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina is 3-4 in one-possession games.

The Warhawks and Chanticleers meet Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Locure is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Warhawks. Jamari Blackmon is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Essam Mostafa is averaging 13 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Josh Uduje is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Chanticleers: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.