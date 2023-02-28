Coastal Carolina takes on Arkansas State in Sun Belt Tournament

Arkansas State Red Wolves (12-19, 4-14 Sun Belt) vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (11-19, 5-13 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Tuesday, 6…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (12-19, 4-14 Sun Belt) vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (11-19, 5-13 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coastal Carolina -1.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Arkansas State Red Wolves meet in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Chanticleers have gone 5-13 against Sun Belt teams, with a 6-6 record in non-conference play. Coastal Carolina is fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 73.5 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The Red Wolves are 4-14 in Sun Belt play. Arkansas State is 7-9 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Uduje is averaging 13.3 points for the Chanticleers. Antonio Daye Jr. is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Avery Felts is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, while averaging 8.2 points. Omar El-Sheikh is averaging 12.9 points and 10.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 1-9, averaging 68.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Red Wolves: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.