Coastal Carolina plays James Madison on 3-game home slide

James Madison Dukes (17-9, 8-5 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-15, 4-9 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

James Madison Dukes (17-9, 8-5 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-15, 4-9 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coastal Carolina -6.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina plays James Madison looking to stop its three-game home skid.

The Chanticleers have gone 7-6 at home. Coastal Carolina is 3-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Dukes are 8-5 in Sun Belt play. James Madison is 1-4 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Linton Brown is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, while averaging 9.3 points. Josh Uduje is averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Takal Molson is averaging 10.9 points and 1.7 steals for the Dukes. Terrence Edwards is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for James Madison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.