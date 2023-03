Clippers waive 2-way player Moses Brown after 34 games

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have waived two-way player Moses Brown after 34 games with the team.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have waived two-way player Moses Brown after 34 games with the team.

The 23-year-old center made one start and averaged 4.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 63% from the field. He exhausted the 50-game limit when he was active Thursday.

Brown has appeared in 126 career games, averaging 5.6 points and 5.3 rebounds in stints with Portland, Oklahoma City, Dallas and Cleveland.

