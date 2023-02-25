Cleveland State visits Milwaukee after Williams’ 30-point game

Cleveland State Vikings (19-11, 14-5 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (19-10, 13-6 Horizon) Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Cleveland State Vikings (19-11, 14-5 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (19-10, 13-6 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -1; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State visits the Milwaukee Panthers after Tujautae Williams scored 30 points in Cleveland State’s 76-65 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Panthers are 13-3 in home games. Milwaukee has a 6-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Vikings have gone 14-5 against Horizon opponents. Cleveland State ranks third in the Horizon scoring 37.3 points per game in the paint led by Williams averaging 6.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Freeman is averaging 16.4 points for the Panthers. Kentrell Pullian is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Drew Lowder is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 10.3 points. Tristan Enaruna is averaging 16.4 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Vikings: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.