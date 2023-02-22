Cleveland State Vikings take on the Green Bay Phoenix, seek 5th straight win

Cleveland State Vikings (18-11, 13-5 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (3-26, 2-16 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Cleveland State Vikings (18-11, 13-5 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (3-26, 2-16 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State seeks to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against Green Bay.

The Phoenix have gone 2-8 in home games. Green Bay has a 1-15 record against opponents over .500.

The Vikings are 13-5 against Horizon opponents. Cleveland State ranks seventh in the Horizon with 32.4 rebounds per game led by Tristan Enaruna averaging 6.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Tucker averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Cade Meyer is averaging 11 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Green Bay.

Enaruna is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Vikings. Drew Lowder is averaging 11.1 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 57.6 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

