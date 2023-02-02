Cleveland State Vikings face the Detroit Mercy Titans, look for 4th straight win

Cleveland State Vikings (14-9, 9-3 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (8-15, 4-8 Horizon) Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Cleveland State Vikings (14-9, 9-3 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (8-15, 4-8 Horizon)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Detroit Mercy -1; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State will look to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Vikings take on Detroit Mercy.

The Titans are 5-3 in home games. Detroit Mercy is 6-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Vikings have gone 9-3 against Horizon opponents. Cleveland State is ninth in the Horizon shooting 30.7% from downtown. Paxton Payne leads the Vikings shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antoine Davis is averaging 26 points and 3.5 assists for the Titans. Gerald Liddell is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Deshon Parker is averaging 10.6 points and four assists for the Vikings. Tristan Enaruna is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 3-7, averaging 78.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

