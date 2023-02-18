Cleveland State hosts Northern Kentucky after Warrick’s 22-point showing

Northern Kentucky Norse (17-11, 12-5 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (17-11, 12-5 Horizon) Cleveland; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Cleveland; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits the Cleveland State Vikings after Marques Warrick scored 22 points in Northern Kentucky’s 63-50 win against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Vikings are 11-3 on their home court. Cleveland State is seventh in the Horizon with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Tristan Enaruna averaging 4.2.

The Norse are 12-5 against Horizon opponents. Northern Kentucky ranks sixth in the Horizon shooting 34.3% from downtown. Xavier Rhodes leads the Norse shooting 46.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enaruna is shooting 50.2% and averaging 14.9 points for the Vikings. Drew Lowder is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

Warrick averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Sam Vinson is shooting 38.6% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Norse: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.