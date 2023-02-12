Live Radio
Cleveland State defeats Youngstown State 81-78

The Associated Press

February 12, 2023, 3:41 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tae Williams’ 20 points helped Cleveland State defeat Youngstown State 81-78 on Sunday.

Williams also contributed six rebounds and three steals for the Vikings (16-11, 11-5 Horizon League). Tristan Enaruna added 18 points while shooting 7 of 13 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Drew Lowder recorded 15 points and shot 6 for 14, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc.

The Penguins (20-7, 12-4) were led in scoring by Brandon Rush, who finished with 20 points. Youngstown State also got 17 points from Dwayne Cohill. Adrian Nelson also put up 12 points and 19 rebounds. The loss snapped the Penguins’ five-game winning streak.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

