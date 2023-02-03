Cleveland and the Florida State Seminoles take on conference foe Louisville

Florida State Seminoles (7-16, 5-7 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (3-19, 1-10 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida State Seminoles (7-16, 5-7 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (3-19, 1-10 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville faces Florida State in a matchup of ACC teams.

The Cardinals have gone 3-10 at home. Louisville ranks ninth in the ACC with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Emmanuel Okorafor averaging 2.0.

The Seminoles are 5-7 against ACC opponents. Florida State is 4-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: El Ellis is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Cardinals. Mike James is averaging 9.1 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Louisville.

Matthew Cleveland is shooting 46.4% and averaging 14.1 points for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 1-9, averaging 64.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

