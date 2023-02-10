Clayton scores 19, Iona downs Canisius 80-59

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr.’s 19 points helped Iona defeat Canisius 80-59 on Friday night. Clayton was 7…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr.’s 19 points helped Iona defeat Canisius 80-59 on Friday night.

Clayton was 7 of 12 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) for the Gaels (17-7, 10-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Osborn Shema scored 16 points while shooting 7 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds. Nelly Junior Joseph was 7 of 9 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Tahj Staveskie led the Golden Griffins (5-18, 3-11) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and three steals. Jamir Moultrie added 11 points for Canisius. Xzavier Long also put up nine points and six rebounds. The loss is the sixth straight for the Golden Griffins.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Sunday. Iona visits Niagara while Canisius hosts Quinnipiac.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.