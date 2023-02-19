Clayton leads Iona against Saint Peter’s after 23-point showing

Iona Gaels (19-7, 12-3 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-14, 5-10 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Iona Gaels (19-7, 12-3 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-14, 5-10 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Peter’s -11; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Iona visits the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Walter Clayton Jr. scored 23 points in Iona’s 71-60 win against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Peacocks are 7-4 on their home court. Saint Peter’s gives up 64.6 points and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Gaels are 12-3 in MAAC play. Iona scores 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Reid is averaging 5.9 points and 3.8 assists for the Peacocks. Isiah Dasher is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Daniss Jenkins is averaging 15 points and five assists for the Gaels. Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 16.6 points and 10.6 rebounds while shooting 55.0% over the last 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 59.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Gaels: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.