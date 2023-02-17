Clayton leads Iona against Manhattan

Manhattan Jaspers (9-14, 7-7 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (18-7, 11-3 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Manhattan Jaspers (9-14, 7-7 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (18-7, 11-3 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iona -17; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Iona faces the Manhattan Jaspers after Walter Clayton Jr. scored 30 points in Iona’s 72-55 victory against the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Gaels have gone 8-1 at home. Iona averages 75.4 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Jaspers are 7-7 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan is sixth in the MAAC scoring 68.1 points per game and is shooting 43.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 15.4 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Gaels. Clayton is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iona.

Josh Roberts is averaging 12.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Jaspers. Anthony Nelson is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.