Clayton and Iona host Fairfield

Iona Gaels (15-7, 8-3 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (10-12, 6-6 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

BOTTOM LINE: Iona takes on the Fairfield Stags after Walter Clayton Jr. scored 20 points in Iona’s 81-51 victory against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Stags have gone 5-4 in home games. Fairfield is 4-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Gaels are 8-3 in MAAC play. Iona is seventh in the MAAC shooting 33.5% from downtown. Keither Florence paces the Gaels shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Supreme Cook is averaging 12.8 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Stags. TJ Long is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 15.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Gaels. Clayton is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Gaels: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

