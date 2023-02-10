Clay sparks Tennessee State over SE Missouri State 85-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jr. Clay scored 23 points to propel Tennessee State to an 85-65 victory over Southeast Missouri…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jr. Clay scored 23 points to propel Tennessee State to an 85-65 victory over Southeast Missouri State on Thursday night.

Clay also had eight rebounds and five assists for the Tigers (15-11, 7-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Christian Brown added 13 points and Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. scored 12.

Chris Harris led the way for the Redhawks (13-13, 8-5) with 15 points and six rebounds. Phillip Russell added 14 points, four assists and three steals. Israel Barnes scored nine.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Tennessee State hosts Tennessee Tech and Southeast Missouri State hosts Morehead State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

