Claude, Western Carolina Catamounts to visit Mack, Wofford Terriers

Western Carolina Catamounts (13-12, 6-6 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (13-12, 5-7 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina plays Wofford in SoCon action Wednesday.

The Terriers have gone 10-3 in home games. Wofford has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Catamounts are 6-6 in SoCon play. Western Carolina ranks fifth in the SoCon shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Mack is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Terriers. Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 14.1 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wofford.

Tyzhaun Claude is scoring 15.4 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Catamounts. Vonterius Woolbright is averaging 14.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.