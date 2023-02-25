Clarke and Saint Francis (BKN) host Fairleigh Dickinson

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (14-14, 7-8 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (16-14, 9-6 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (14-14, 7-8 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (16-14, 9-6 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson -8; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) visits the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights after Roy Clarke scored 20 points in Saint Francis (BKN)’s 70-63 victory over the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Knights are 7-5 on their home court. Fairleigh Dickinson is 4-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Terriers are 7-8 in NEC play. Saint Francis (BKN) has a 6-6 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demetre Roberts is shooting 43.1% and averaging 17.2 points for the Knights. Ansley Almonor is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is shooting 39.4% and averaging 11.3 points for the Terriers. Zion Bethea is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 61.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

