Citadel visits Mercer on 3-game road slide

Citadel Bulldogs (10-20, 5-12 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (12-18, 5-12 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mercer -8; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel visits Mercer looking to stop its three-game road skid.

The Bears are 6-7 on their home court. Mercer ranks sixth in the SoCon with 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Jalyn McCreary averaging 13.7.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-12 against SoCon opponents. Citadel is eighth in the SoCon with 11.9 assists per game led by Stephen Clark averaging 2.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCreary is averaging 15.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Bears. Shawn Walker is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mercer.

Clark is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Austin Ash is averaging 15.6 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.