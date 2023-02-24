Citadel plays Mercer on 3-game road slide

Citadel Bulldogs (10-20, 5-12 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (12-18, 5-12 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Citadel…

Citadel Bulldogs (10-20, 5-12 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (12-18, 5-12 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel will attempt to break its three-game road slide when the Bulldogs face Mercer.

The Bears have gone 6-7 in home games. Mercer is 8- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-12 against SoCon opponents. Citadel ranks seventh in the SoCon with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Stephen Clark averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalyn McCreary is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Bears. Shawn Walker is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mercer.

Austin Ash is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 15.2 points. Clark is shooting 50.6% and averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.