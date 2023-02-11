Cincinnati hosts Harris and South Florida

South Florida Bulls (10-14, 3-8 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (16-9, 7-5 AAC) Cincinnati; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

South Florida Bulls (10-14, 3-8 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (16-9, 7-5 AAC)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -9.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida visits the Cincinnati Bearcats after Tyler Harris scored 28 points in South Florida’s 99-81 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Bearcats are 12-3 on their home court. Cincinnati is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulls are 3-8 against AAC opponents. South Florida is fourth in the AAC shooting 33.9% from downtown. Trey Moss leads the Bulls shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Viktor Lakhin is averaging 12.5 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Bearcats. Landers Nolley II is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Selton Miguel is averaging 10.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Bulls. Harris is averaging 18.7 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the past 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

