Chubb Classic Tour Scores The Associated Press

Saturday At The Black Course Naples, Fla. Purse: $1.8 million Yardage: 6,909; Par: 72 Second Round Bernhard Langer 64-70—134 Steven Alker 70-65—135 Paul Goydos 64-71—135 Jerry Kelly 69-66—135 Dicky Pride 65-70—135 Fred Couples 67-69—136 Steve Stricker 67-69—136 Olin Browne 67-70—137 Ernie Els 65-72—137 Retief Goosen 66-71—137 Padraig Harrington 67-70—137 Paul Broadhurst 70-68—138 Scott McCarron 69-69—138 David Toms 70-68—138 Duffy Waldorf 65-73—138 Darren Clarke 71-68—139 Steve Flesch 69-70—139 Lee Janzen 70-69—139 Rob Labritz 72-67—139 Justin Leonard 66-73—139 Brett Quigley 67-72—139 Doug Barron 72-68—140 Mark Hensby 68-72—140 David McKenzie 74-66—140 Rod Pampling 71-69—140 Wes Short 68-72—140 Jeff Sluman 71-69—140 Ken Tanigawa 67-73—140 Billy Andrade 70-71—141 Ken Duke 72-69—141 Richard Green 71-70—141 Paul Stankowski 71-70—141 Marco Dawson 68-74—142 Bob Estes 71-71—142 Robert Karlsson 69-73—142 Kirk Triplett 73-69—142 Y.E. Yang 68-74—142 Michael Allen 72-71—143 Joe Durant 72-71—143 Jim Furyk 74-69—143 Matt Gogel 73-70—143 Gene Sauers 68-75—143 Alex Cejka 73-71—144 Brian Gay 75-69—144 Michael Muehr 73-71—144 Scott Parel 68-76—144 Corey Pavin 73-71—144 Tim Petrovic 70-74—144 Mario Tiziani 73-71—144 Rocco Mediate 72-73—145 Scott Verplank 69-76—145 Woody Austin 72-74—146 K.J. Choi 75-71—146 Mike Weir 72-74—146 Glen Day 73-74—147 Scott Dunlap 66-81—147 Gary Hallberg 73-74—147 Tim Herron 71-76—147 Tom Lehman 74-73—147 Jeff Maggert 71-76—147 Chris DiMarco 73-75—148 John Huston 66-82—148 Alan Morin 73-75—148 Brandt Jobe 76-74—150 John Senden 77-73—150 Robert Allenby 69-82—151 Jay Haas 76-75—151 Shane Bertsch 74-78—152 Brad Faxon 75-77—152 Tom Pernice 78-74—152 Stuart Appleby 76-77—153 Billy Mayfair 75-79—154 David Johnson 77-78—155 Notah Begay 80-77—157 Timothy O'Neal 77-80—157 Brian Cooper 77-84—161 Fred Funk 77-WD