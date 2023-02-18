Live Radio
Home » Sports » Chubb Classic Tour Scores

Chubb Classic Tour Scores

The Associated Press

February 18, 2023, 6:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saturday

At The Black Course

Naples, Fla.

Purse: $1.8 million

Yardage: 6,909; Par: 72

Second Round

Bernhard Langer 64-70—134
Steven Alker 70-65—135
Paul Goydos 64-71—135
Jerry Kelly 69-66—135
Dicky Pride 65-70—135
Fred Couples 67-69—136
Steve Stricker 67-69—136
Olin Browne 67-70—137
Ernie Els 65-72—137
Retief Goosen 66-71—137
Padraig Harrington 67-70—137
Paul Broadhurst 70-68—138
Scott McCarron 69-69—138
David Toms 70-68—138
Duffy Waldorf 65-73—138
Darren Clarke 71-68—139
Steve Flesch 69-70—139
Lee Janzen 70-69—139
Rob Labritz 72-67—139
Justin Leonard 66-73—139
Brett Quigley 67-72—139
Doug Barron 72-68—140
Mark Hensby 68-72—140
David McKenzie 74-66—140
Rod Pampling 71-69—140
Wes Short 68-72—140
Jeff Sluman 71-69—140
Ken Tanigawa 67-73—140
Billy Andrade 70-71—141
Ken Duke 72-69—141
Richard Green 71-70—141
Paul Stankowski 71-70—141
Marco Dawson 68-74—142
Bob Estes 71-71—142
Robert Karlsson 69-73—142
Kirk Triplett 73-69—142
Y.E. Yang 68-74—142
Michael Allen 72-71—143
Joe Durant 72-71—143
Jim Furyk 74-69—143
Matt Gogel 73-70—143
Gene Sauers 68-75—143
Alex Cejka 73-71—144
Brian Gay 75-69—144
Michael Muehr 73-71—144
Scott Parel 68-76—144
Corey Pavin 73-71—144
Tim Petrovic 70-74—144
Mario Tiziani 73-71—144
Rocco Mediate 72-73—145
Scott Verplank 69-76—145
Woody Austin 72-74—146
K.J. Choi 75-71—146
Mike Weir 72-74—146
Glen Day 73-74—147
Scott Dunlap 66-81—147
Gary Hallberg 73-74—147
Tim Herron 71-76—147
Tom Lehman 74-73—147
Jeff Maggert 71-76—147
Chris DiMarco 73-75—148
John Huston 66-82—148
Alan Morin 73-75—148
Brandt Jobe 76-74—150
John Senden 77-73—150
Robert Allenby 69-82—151
Jay Haas 76-75—151
Shane Bertsch 74-78—152
Brad Faxon 75-77—152
Tom Pernice 78-74—152
Stuart Appleby 76-77—153
Billy Mayfair 75-79—154
David Johnson 77-78—155
Notah Begay 80-77—157
Timothy O’Neal 77-80—157
Brian Cooper 77-84—161
Fred Funk 77-WD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up