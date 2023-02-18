Chubb Classic Tour Scores

Saturday
At The Black Course
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage: 6,909; Par: 72
Second Round
|Bernhard Langer
|64-70—134
|Steven Alker
|70-65—135
|Paul Goydos
|64-71—135
|Jerry Kelly
|69-66—135
|Dicky Pride
|65-70—135
|Fred Couples
|67-69—136
|Steve Stricker
|67-69—136
|Olin Browne
|67-70—137
|Ernie Els
|65-72—137
|Retief Goosen
|66-71—137
|Padraig Harrington
|67-70—137
|Paul Broadhurst
|70-68—138
|Scott McCarron
|69-69—138
|David Toms
|70-68—138
|Duffy Waldorf
|65-73—138
|Darren Clarke
|71-68—139
|Steve Flesch
|69-70—139
|Lee Janzen
|70-69—139
|Rob Labritz
|72-67—139
|Justin Leonard
|66-73—139
|Brett Quigley
|67-72—139
|Doug Barron
|72-68—140
|Mark Hensby
|68-72—140
|David McKenzie
|74-66—140
|Rod Pampling
|71-69—140
|Wes Short
|68-72—140
|Jeff Sluman
|71-69—140
|Ken Tanigawa
|67-73—140
|Billy Andrade
|70-71—141
|Ken Duke
|72-69—141
|Richard Green
|71-70—141
|Paul Stankowski
|71-70—141
|Marco Dawson
|68-74—142
|Bob Estes
|71-71—142
|Robert Karlsson
|69-73—142
|Kirk Triplett
|73-69—142
|Y.E. Yang
|68-74—142
|Michael Allen
|72-71—143
|Joe Durant
|72-71—143
|Jim Furyk
|74-69—143
|Matt Gogel
|73-70—143
|Gene Sauers
|68-75—143
|Alex Cejka
|73-71—144
|Brian Gay
|75-69—144
|Michael Muehr
|73-71—144
|Scott Parel
|68-76—144
|Corey Pavin
|73-71—144
|Tim Petrovic
|70-74—144
|Mario Tiziani
|73-71—144
|Rocco Mediate
|72-73—145
|Scott Verplank
|69-76—145
|Woody Austin
|72-74—146
|K.J. Choi
|75-71—146
|Mike Weir
|72-74—146
|Glen Day
|73-74—147
|Scott Dunlap
|66-81—147
|Gary Hallberg
|73-74—147
|Tim Herron
|71-76—147
|Tom Lehman
|74-73—147
|Jeff Maggert
|71-76—147
|Chris DiMarco
|73-75—148
|John Huston
|66-82—148
|Alan Morin
|73-75—148
|Brandt Jobe
|76-74—150
|John Senden
|77-73—150
|Robert Allenby
|69-82—151
|Jay Haas
|76-75—151
|Shane Bertsch
|74-78—152
|Brad Faxon
|75-77—152
|Tom Pernice
|78-74—152
|Stuart Appleby
|76-77—153
|Billy Mayfair
|75-79—154
|David Johnson
|77-78—155
|Notah Begay
|80-77—157
|Timothy O’Neal
|77-80—157
|Brian Cooper
|77-84—161
|Fred Funk
|77-WD
