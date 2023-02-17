Chubb Classic Tour Scores

Friday
At The Black Course
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage: 6,909; Par: 72
First Round
|Paul Goydos
|31-33—64
|Bernhard Langer
|31-33—64
|Ernie Els
|30-35—65
|Dicky Pride
|33-32—65
|Duffy Waldorf
|32-33—65
|Scott Dunlap
|33-33—66
|Retief Goosen
|33-33—66
|John Huston
|32-34—66
|Justin Leonard
|32-34—66
|Olin Browne
|33-34—67
|Fred Couples
|33-34—67
|Padraig Harrington
|34-33—67
|Brett Quigley
|33-34—67
|Steve Stricker
|33-34—67
|Ken Tanigawa
|32-35—67
|Marco Dawson
|31-37—68
|Mark Hensby
|31-37—68
|Scott Parel
|33-35—68
|Gene Sauers
|33-35—68
|Wes Short
|33-35—68
|Y.E. Yang
|33-35—68
|Robert Allenby
|35-34—69
|Steve Flesch
|35-34—69
|Robert Karlsson
|30-39—69
|Jerry Kelly
|34-35—69
|Scott McCarron
|35-34—69
|Scott Verplank
|32-37—69
|Steven Alker
|34-36—70
|Billy Andrade
|34-36—70
|Paul Broadhurst
|33-37—70
|Lee Janzen
|35-35—70
|Tim Petrovic
|32-38—70
|David Toms
|34-36—70
|Darren Clarke
|34-37—71
|Bob Estes
|35-36—71
|Richard Green
|34-37—71
|Tim Herron
|34-37—71
|Jeff Maggert
|33-38—71
|Rod Pampling
|34-37—71
|Jeff Sluman
|34-37—71
|Paul Stankowski
|35-36—71
|Michael Allen
|34-38—72
|Woody Austin
|35-37—72
|Doug Barron
|32-40—72
|Ken Duke
|37-35—72
|Joe Durant
|36-36—72
|Rob Labritz
|36-36—72
|Rocco Mediate
|35-37—72
|Mike Weir
|36-36—72
|Alex Cejka
|33-40—73
|Glen Day
|36-37—73
|Chris DiMarco
|36-37—73
|Matt Gogel
|35-38—73
|Gary Hallberg
|35-38—73
|Alan Morin
|34-39—73
|Michael Muehr
|33-40—73
|Corey Pavin
|36-37—73
|Mario Tiziani
|35-38—73
|Kirk Triplett
|34-39—73
|Shane Bertsch
|38-36—74
|Jim Furyk
|34-40—74
|Tom Lehman
|35-39—74
|David McKenzie
|37-37—74
|K.J. Choi
|36-39—75
|Brad Faxon
|38-37—75
|Brian Gay
|36-39—75
|Billy Mayfair
|38-37—75
|Stuart Appleby
|40-36—76
|Jay Haas
|37-39—76
|Brandt Jobe
|36-40—76
|David Johnson
|38-38—76
|Brian Cooper
|38-39—77
|Fred Funk
|39-38—77
|Timothy O’Neal
|35-42—77
|John Senden
|36-41—77
|Tom Pernice
|34-44—78
|Notah Begay
|39-41—80
|Sandy Lyle
|WD
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.