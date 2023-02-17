Live Radio
Chubb Classic Tour Scores

The Associated Press

February 17, 2023, 6:00 PM

Friday

At The Black Course

Naples, Fla.

Purse: $1.8 million

Yardage: 6,909; Par: 72

First Round

Paul Goydos 31-33—64
Bernhard Langer 31-33—64
Ernie Els 30-35—65
Dicky Pride 33-32—65
Duffy Waldorf 32-33—65
Scott Dunlap 33-33—66
Retief Goosen 33-33—66
John Huston 32-34—66
Justin Leonard 32-34—66
Olin Browne 33-34—67
Fred Couples 33-34—67
Padraig Harrington 34-33—67
Brett Quigley 33-34—67
Steve Stricker 33-34—67
Ken Tanigawa 32-35—67
Marco Dawson 31-37—68
Mark Hensby 31-37—68
Scott Parel 33-35—68
Gene Sauers 33-35—68
Wes Short 33-35—68
Y.E. Yang 33-35—68
Robert Allenby 35-34—69
Steve Flesch 35-34—69
Robert Karlsson 30-39—69
Jerry Kelly 34-35—69
Scott McCarron 35-34—69
Scott Verplank 32-37—69
Steven Alker 34-36—70
Billy Andrade 34-36—70
Paul Broadhurst 33-37—70
Lee Janzen 35-35—70
Tim Petrovic 32-38—70
David Toms 34-36—70
Darren Clarke 34-37—71
Bob Estes 35-36—71
Richard Green 34-37—71
Tim Herron 34-37—71
Jeff Maggert 33-38—71
Rod Pampling 34-37—71
Jeff Sluman 34-37—71
Paul Stankowski 35-36—71
Michael Allen 34-38—72
Woody Austin 35-37—72
Doug Barron 32-40—72
Ken Duke 37-35—72
Joe Durant 36-36—72
Rob Labritz 36-36—72
Rocco Mediate 35-37—72
Mike Weir 36-36—72
Alex Cejka 33-40—73
Glen Day 36-37—73
Chris DiMarco 36-37—73
Matt Gogel 35-38—73
Gary Hallberg 35-38—73
Alan Morin 34-39—73
Michael Muehr 33-40—73
Corey Pavin 36-37—73
Mario Tiziani 35-38—73
Kirk Triplett 34-39—73
Shane Bertsch 38-36—74
Jim Furyk 34-40—74
Tom Lehman 35-39—74
David McKenzie 37-37—74
K.J. Choi 36-39—75
Brad Faxon 38-37—75
Brian Gay 36-39—75
Billy Mayfair 38-37—75
Stuart Appleby 40-36—76
Jay Haas 37-39—76
Brandt Jobe 36-40—76
David Johnson 38-38—76
Brian Cooper 38-39—77
Fred Funk 39-38—77
Timothy O’Neal 35-42—77
John Senden 36-41—77
Tom Pernice 34-44—78
Notah Begay 39-41—80
Sandy Lyle WD

