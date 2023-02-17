Chubb Classic Tour Scores The Associated Press

Friday At The Black Course Naples, Fla. Purse: $1.8 million Yardage: 6,909; Par: 72 First Round Paul Goydos 31-33—64 Bernhard Langer 31-33—64 Ernie Els 30-35—65 Dicky Pride 33-32—65 Duffy Waldorf 32-33—65 Scott Dunlap 33-33—66 Retief Goosen 33-33—66 John Huston 32-34—66 Justin Leonard 32-34—66 Olin Browne 33-34—67 Fred Couples 33-34—67 Padraig Harrington 34-33—67 Brett Quigley 33-34—67 Steve Stricker 33-34—67 Ken Tanigawa 32-35—67 Marco Dawson 31-37—68 Mark Hensby 31-37—68 Scott Parel 33-35—68 Gene Sauers 33-35—68 Wes Short 33-35—68 Y.E. Yang 33-35—68 Robert Allenby 35-34—69 Steve Flesch 35-34—69 Robert Karlsson 30-39—69 Jerry Kelly 34-35—69 Scott McCarron 35-34—69 Scott Verplank 32-37—69 Steven Alker 34-36—70 Billy Andrade 34-36—70 Paul Broadhurst 33-37—70 Lee Janzen 35-35—70 Tim Petrovic 32-38—70 David Toms 34-36—70 Darren Clarke 34-37—71 Bob Estes 35-36—71 Richard Green 34-37—71 Tim Herron 34-37—71 Jeff Maggert 33-38—71 Rod Pampling 34-37—71 Jeff Sluman 34-37—71 Paul Stankowski 35-36—71 Michael Allen 34-38—72 Woody Austin 35-37—72 Doug Barron 32-40—72 Ken Duke 37-35—72 Joe Durant 36-36—72 Rob Labritz 36-36—72 Rocco Mediate 35-37—72 Mike Weir 36-36—72 Alex Cejka 33-40—73 Glen Day 36-37—73 Chris DiMarco 36-37—73 Matt Gogel 35-38—73 Gary Hallberg 35-38—73 Alan Morin 34-39—73 Michael Muehr 33-40—73 Corey Pavin 36-37—73 Mario Tiziani 35-38—73 Kirk Triplett 34-39—73 Shane Bertsch 38-36—74 Jim Furyk 34-40—74 Tom Lehman 35-39—74 David McKenzie 37-37—74 K.J. Choi 36-39—75 Brad Faxon 38-37—75 Brian Gay 36-39—75 Billy Mayfair 38-37—75 Stuart Appleby 40-36—76 Jay Haas 37-39—76 Brandt Jobe 36-40—76 David Johnson 38-38—76 Brian Cooper 38-39—77 Fred Funk 39-38—77 Timothy O’Neal 35-42—77 John Senden 36-41—77 Tom Pernice 34-44—78 Notah Begay 39-41—80 Sandy Lyle WD Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.