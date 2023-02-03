Christon and the Grambling Tigers visit conference foe Alabama State

Grambling Tigers (13-8, 6-3 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (6-16, 4-5 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Grambling Tigers (13-8, 6-3 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (6-16, 4-5 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Range and the Alabama State Hornets host Cameron Christon and the Grambling Tigers.

The Hornets have gone 4-1 in home games. Alabama State ranks fourth in the SWAC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jordan O’Neal averaging 3.1.

The Tigers have gone 6-3 against SWAC opponents. Grambling scores 69.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Hornets and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: O’Neal is averaging 7.2 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Hornets. Range is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

Christon is averaging 14.2 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Shawndarius Cowart is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

