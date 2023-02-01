Childs, Lindenwood Lions to host Hodges and the Eastern Illinois Panthers

Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-16, 3-7 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (7-16, 2-8 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-16, 3-7 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (7-16, 2-8 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chris Childs and the Lindenwood Lions host Kinyon Hodges and the Eastern Illinois Panthers in OVC play Thursday.

The Lions have gone 5-3 in home games. Lindenwood has a 3-13 record against teams above .500.

The Panthers are 3-7 in conference matchups. Eastern Illinois is 6-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Childs is averaging 13.1 points for the Lions. Keenon Cole is averaging 12.7 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

Yaakema Rose Jr. is averaging 9.9 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Panthers. Hodges is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

