Chicago State visits No. 10 Gonzaga following Corbett’s 23-point game

Chicago State Cougars (11-18, 2-0 DI Independent) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (25-5, 14-2 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Chicago State Cougars (11-18, 2-0 DI Independent) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (25-5, 14-2 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State takes on the No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Jahsean Corbett scored 23 points in Chicago State’s 75-53 win over the Hartford Hawks.

The Bulldogs have gone 14-1 at home. Gonzaga ranks second in the WCC shooting 37.6% from deep, led by Colby Brooks shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Cougars are 3-18 on the road. Chicago State is 4-10 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Timme is scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Julian Strawther is averaging 16.1 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Elijah Weaver is averaging 12.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Cougars. Wesley Cardet Jr. is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 90.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 55.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.