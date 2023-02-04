Chicago State plays Hartford following Cardet’s 21-point performance

Chicago State Cougars (7-17) at Hartford Hawks (5-17) West Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hartford -7;…

Chicago State Cougars (7-17) at Hartford Hawks (5-17)

West Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hartford -7; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits the Hartford Hawks after Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 21 points in Chicago State’s 76-75 win over the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Hawks are 5-6 in home games. Hartford is second in the DI Independent with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Pano Pavlidis averaging 2.0.

The Cougars are 2-17 on the road. Chicago State ranks second in the DI Independent with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jahsean Corbett averaging 5.8.

The Hawks and Cougars match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Briggs McClain is shooting 42.5% and averaging 15.9 points for the Hawks. Michael Dunne is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

Bryce Johnson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Cardet is averaging 17.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 1-9, averaging 63.0 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.