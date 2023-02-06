Chicago State plays Delaware State on 3-game win streak

Chicago State Cougars (8-17, 1-0 DI Independent) at Delaware State Hornets (4-17, 3-4 MEAC) Dover, Delaware; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Chicago State Cougars (8-17, 1-0 DI Independent) at Delaware State Hornets (4-17, 3-4 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Delaware State.

The Hornets have gone 2-4 in home games. Delaware State is sixth in the MEAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 74.8 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The Cougars are 3-17 on the road. Chicago State is the leader in the DI Independent scoring 13.1 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Stone is averaging 12.2 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Hornets. Martez Robinson is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

Wesley Cardet Jr. is shooting 45.1% and averaging 17.1 points for the Cougars. Bryce Johnson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.