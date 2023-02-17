Cheeks, Robert Morris Colonials square off against the Milwaukee Panthers

Milwaukee Panthers (18-9, 12-5 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (13-15, 8-9 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Milwaukee Panthers (18-9, 12-5 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (13-15, 8-9 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris takes on Milwaukee in a matchup of Horizon teams.

The Colonials are 8-4 in home games. Robert Morris ranks fifth in the Horizon with 13.8 assists per game led by Michael Green III averaging 4.5.

The Panthers are 12-5 in Horizon play. Milwaukee scores 77.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is averaging eight points and 4.5 assists for the Colonials. Enoch Cheeks is averaging 16.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the past 10 games for Robert Morris.

BJ Freeman is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 16.6 points. Kentrell Pullian is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

