Cheeks, Robert Morris Colonials square off against the Milwaukee Panthers

Milwaukee Panthers (18-9, 12-5 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (13-15, 8-9 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Milwaukee Panthers (18-9, 12-5 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (13-15, 8-9 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Robert Morris -3; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: BJ Freeman and the Milwaukee Panthers take on Enoch Cheeks and the Robert Morris Colonials on Saturday.

The Colonials have gone 8-4 at home. Robert Morris is eighth in the Horizon scoring 68.3 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Panthers are 12-5 in Horizon play. Milwaukee ranks fifth in the Horizon giving up 72.4 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Corbin averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Cheeks is averaging 16.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

Markeith Browning II is averaging 10.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Freeman is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.