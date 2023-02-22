Cheeks and the Robert Morris Colonials take on conference foe IUPUI

Robert Morris Colonials (15-15, 10-9 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (4-25, 1-17 Horizon) Indianapolis; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Horizon…

Robert Morris Colonials (15-15, 10-9 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (4-25, 1-17 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Horizon foes IUPUI and Robert Morris will play on Thursday.

The Jaguars are 3-8 in home games. IUPUI is 2-16 against opponents with a winning record.

The Colonials are 10-9 in conference play. Robert Morris is fourth in the Horizon with 13.9 assists per game led by Michael Green III averaging 4.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Osten is averaging 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Jaguars. Vincent Brady II is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

Enoch Cheeks is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Colonials. Josh Corbin is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 70.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Colonials: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.