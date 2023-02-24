Chattanooga visits Wofford after Mack’s 21-point performance

Chattanooga Mocs (15-15, 7-10 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (15-15, 7-10 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Chattanooga Mocs (15-15, 7-10 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (15-15, 7-10 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford faces the Chattanooga Mocs after B.J. Mack scored 21 points in Wofford’s 87-83 overtime loss to the VMI Keydets.

The Terriers have gone 11-4 at home. Wofford ranks eighth in the SoCon in team defense, allowing 72.6 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The Mocs are 7-10 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga is ninth in the SoCon scoring 26.7 points per game in the paint led by Jake Stephens averaging 6.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 14.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Terriers. Mack is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

Dalvin White is averaging 9.4 points for the Mocs. Jamal Johnson is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 77.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Mocs: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

