Charlotte plays Rice, aims for 4th straight win

Rice Owls (17-11, 8-9 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (17-11, 8-9 C-USA)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against Rice.

The 49ers have gone 10-3 in home games. Charlotte ranks eighth in C-USA with 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Aly Khalifa averaging 7.1.

The Owls are 8-9 in C-USA play. Rice ranks third in C-USA with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Quincy Olivari averaging 5.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Williams is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the 49ers. Montre’ Gipson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Olivari is averaging 19.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Owls. Travis Evee is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 5-5, averaging 60.4 points, 24.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

