Charlotte faces UTEP, looks to end 3-game skid

Charlotte 49ers (13-10, 4-8 C-USA) at UTEP Miners (11-12, 4-8 C-USA)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte is looking to break its three-game losing streak with a win over UTEP.

The Miners have gone 10-3 at home. UTEP has a 6-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The 49ers are 4-8 in C-USA play. Charlotte ranks eighth in C-USA scoring 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Aly Khalifa averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tae Hardy is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Miners. Shamar Givance is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTEP.

Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 9.2 points and 3.3 assists for the 49ers. Brice Williams is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

49ers: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

