Charleston Southern hosts Winthrop following Talford’s 22-point outing

Winthrop Eagles (12-16, 7-8 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-18, 4-11 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston Southern -2.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop visits the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Kelton Talford scored 22 points in Winthrop’s 86-78 victory over the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers have gone 5-7 in home games. Charleston Southern ranks eighth in the Big South with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Claudell Harris Jr. averaging 3.5.

The Eagles have gone 7-8 against Big South opponents. Winthrop is ninth in the Big South with 28.1 rebounds per game led by Talford averaging 7.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Talford is scoring 15.9 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Eagles. Cory Hightower is averaging 12.9 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 1-9, averaging 66.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.