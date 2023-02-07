Charleston (SC) hosts UNC Wilmington following White’s 21-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (19-6, 9-3 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (22-3, 10-2 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (19-6, 9-3 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (22-3, 10-2 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington faces the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Trazarien White scored 21 points in UNC Wilmington’s 70-63 win against the William & Mary Tribe.

The Cougars have gone 13-1 in home games. Charleston (SC) leads college basketball with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaylon Scott averaging 2.0.

The Seahawks are 9-3 against conference opponents. UNC Wilmington is sixth in the CAA scoring 69.4 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Bolon is averaging 13.5 points for the Cougars. Reyne Smith is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Jamarii Thomas is averaging seven points for the Seahawks. White is averaging 13.7 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 38.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 66.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

