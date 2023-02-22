Charleston (SC) hosts Towson following Timberlake’s 26-point outing

Towson Tigers (19-10, 11-5 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (26-3, 14-2 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Towson Tigers (19-10, 11-5 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (26-3, 14-2 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson plays the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Nicolas Timberlake scored 26 points in Towson’s 87-75 victory over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Cougars have gone 15-1 at home. Charleston (SC) leads the CAA in rebounding, averaging 37.5 boards. Ante Brzovic leads the Cougars with 5.7 rebounds.

The Tigers have gone 11-5 against CAA opponents. Towson is third in the CAA scoring 71.7 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Bolon is shooting 41.6% and averaging 12.9 points for the Cougars. Brzovic is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Timberlake is averaging 17.3 points for the Tigers. Charles Thompson is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 83.5 points, 38.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

