Charleston (SC) faces Elon after Brzovic’s 23-point game

Charleston (SC) Cougars (25-3, 13-2 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (7-20, 5-9 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) takes on the Elon Phoenix after Ante Brzovic scored 23 points in Charleston (SC)’s 99-63 victory over the Northeastern Huskies.

The Phoenix are 5-7 in home games. Elon is ninth in the CAA in rebounding with 30.2 rebounds. Torrence Watson paces the Phoenix with 5.9 boards.

The Cougars are 13-2 in conference games. Charleston (SC) leads the CAA with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaylon Scott averaging 1.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watson is averaging 8.9 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Phoenix. Zac Ervin is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Elon.

Ryan Larson is averaging 10.3 points and 4.2 assists for the Cougars. Dalton Bolon is averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 82.5 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.