Chappell leads Sacramento State against Portland State after 22-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (13-17, 6-11 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (12-17, 6-10 Big Sky)

Sacramento State Hornets (13-17, 6-11 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (12-17, 6-10 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State visits the Portland State Vikings after Zach Chappell scored 22 points in Sacramento State’s 74-72 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

The Vikings have gone 6-6 at home. Portland State ranks second in the Big Sky with 13.8 assists per game led by Cameron Parker averaging 6.1.

The Hornets are 6-11 in Big Sky play. Sacramento State is second in the Big Sky with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Callum McRae averaging 9.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker is averaging 17.9 points and 6.1 assists for the Vikings. Jorell Saterfield is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Portland State.

Austin Patterson is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 7.9 points. McRae is averaging 13.3 points and 9.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 26.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 62.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 2.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

