Champions Tour Schedule

Jan. 19-21 _ Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (Steve Stricker)

Feb. 9-11 _ Trophy Hassan II, Rabat, Morocco

Feb. 17-19 _ Chubb Classic, Naples, Fla.

March 3-5 _ Cologuard Classic, Tucson, Ariz.

March 17-19 _ Hoag Classic, Newport Beach, Calif.

March 24-26 _ The Galleri Classic, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

April 21-23 _ Invited Celebrity Classic, Irving, Texas

April 28-30 _ Insperity Invitational, The Woodlands, Texas

May 5-7 _ Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Duluth, Ga.

May 11-14 _ Regions Tradition, Birmingham, Ala.

May 25-28 _ KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Frisco, Texas

June 2-4 _ Principal Charity Classic, Des Moines, Iowa

June 9-11 _ American Family Insurance Championship, Madison, Wis.

June 23-25 _ DICK’S Sporting Goods Open, Endicott, N.Y.

June 29-July 2 _ U.S. Senior Open Championship, Stevens Point, Wis.

July 13-16 _ Kaulig Companies Championship, Akron, Ohio

July 27-30 _ The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex, Bridgend, United Kingdom

Aug. 11-13 _ Boeing Classic, Snoqualmie, Wash.

Aug. 18-20 _ Shaw Charity Classic, Calgary, Alberta

Aug. 25-27 _ The Ally Challenge, Grand Blanc, Mich.

Sept. 8-10 _ Ascension Charity Classic, St. Louis

Sept. 15-17 _ Sanford International, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Sept. 22-24 _ PURE Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach, Calif.

Oct. 6-8 _ Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, Jacksonville, Fla.

Oct. 13-15 _ SAS Championship, Cary, N.C.

Oct. 20-22 _ Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Richmond, Va.

Nov. 3-5 _ TimberTech Championship, Boca Raton, Fla.

Nov. 9-12 _ Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix

